Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Akali Dal leader and former Union minister, dies at 89 Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa death news: The senior Akali Dal leader breathed his last at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday due to a prolonged lung illness.

New Delhi:

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a senior Akali Dal leader and former Union minister, died at the age of 89 in Punjab on Wednesday.

His demise was announced on X by Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who called the late leader "a son of the soil".

"My profound and heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Sahab. We have lost a great son of the soil who served Punjab for over six decades," Amarinder wrote in the post.

"He served as the Union Minister besides contributing immensely and positively to the state and national politics. He was probably among the last great icons of the state who were witness to eventful history of Punjab," he added.

Dhindsa breathed his last at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday assed following a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung condition and had been in and out of medical care in recent months.

Family sources confirmed that he breathed his last this morning, bringing to a close a significant chapter in Punjab's political history.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's political journey

Dhindsa was born on 9 April 1936. He was the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), a party formed through the merger of Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), led by Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura.

In March 2024, his party was merged back into the Shiromani Akali Dal.