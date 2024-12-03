Clean toilets, wash utensils: Sukhbir Singh Badal in a wheelchair serves punishment in sacrilege case | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab former CM Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal punishment: Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen at the entrance of Amritsar’s Golden Temple sporting a plaque around his neck sitting in a wheelchair on Tuesday with a spear in his hand as he serves one of the religious punishments over a sacrilege case.

The punishment awarded to him by Akal Takht Sahib directs him to perform as a ‘sewadar’, clean utensils, shoes and even toilets at the Golden Temple. The SAD chief’s punishment comes after the Akal Takht found him culpable of supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Five high priests of Sikhs on Tuesday announced the amount of ‘tankhah’, a religious punishment for misconduct. The highest seat of Sikhs cited the ‘mistakes’ committed by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was also seen washing utensils at the Golden Temple. The punishment also asks Badal along with other leaders who were cabinet members in 2015, to clean bathrooms at Golden Temple for an hour from afternoon and take a bath post the cleaning duties and serve langar.

Late Parkash Singh Badal, the SAD chief’s father has also been stripped of the Fakhr-e-Qaum (pride of the Sikh community) honour that was presented to him in 2011 for services to the community.