Students thrash teacher in UP for objecting to misbehaviour. Representational image.

A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them for allegedly misbehaving with girls at a college in the Soraon area.

According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at the premises of Aadarsh Janata Inter College on Tuesday.

The teacher pulled up the students who were misbehaving. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks. The unruly students also ransacked the school.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nagendra Singh said that a case had been registered and investigations are on. The accused boys are reportedly absconding.

One of the parents, however, said that some boys accidentally fell on some girl students during the health check up and the teacher assaulted them and also abused them.

