Sunday, July 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 48,661 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally at 13.85 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

48,661 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally at 13.85 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 13.85 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 recovered and 32,063 deaths, according to the health ministry figures released on Sunday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2020 10:13 IST
Coronavirus cases india, covid deaths india
Image Source : AP

Indian women lug their luggage looking for a transportation during reimposed weekends lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 13.85 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 recovered and 32,063 deaths, according to the health ministry figures released on Sunday.

In terms of global cases, India ranks third (1,337,024 till Saturday), and is followed by Russia (805,332), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (385,036), Peru (375,961), Chile (343,592), the UK (300,270), Iran (288,839), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (264,973), Italy (245,864), Colombia (233,541), Turkey (225,173), Bangladesh (221,178), France (217,801), Germany (206,278), Argentina (158,334), Canada (115,470), Qatar (109,036) and Iraq (107,573), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,823), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,102), India (31,358), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,484) and Russia (13,172).

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 16 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 643,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,984,384, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,176,716 and 146,420, respectively, according to the CSSE.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India  

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 114 176 0 290
Andhra Pradesh 44431 43255 985 88671
Arunachal Pradesh 695 428 3 1126
Assam 7954 23055 77 31086
Bihar 12317 24053 234 36604
Chandigarh 284 555 13 852
Chhattisgarh 2365 4683 39 7087
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 530 2 860
Delhi 12657 113068 3806 129531
Goa 1606 3047 33 4686
Gujarat 12695 39631 2300 54626
Haryana 6495 23654 389 30538
Himachal Pradesh 865 1173 11 2049
Jammu and Kashmir 7483 9517 305 17305
Jharkhand 4329 3425 82 7836
Karnataka 55396 33750 1796 90942
Kerala 9428 8611 59 18098
Ladakh 216 1057 3 1276
Madhya Pradesh 7639 18488 799 26926
Maharashtra 145785 207194 13389 366368
Manipur 652 1524 0 2176
Meghalaya 547 94 5 646
Mizoram 178 183 0 361
Nagaland 744 541 4 1289
Odisha 7954 15929 130 24013
Puducherry 1055 1561 38 2654
Punjab 4096 8297 291 12684
Rajasthan 9379 25306 613 35298
Sikkim 357 142 0 499
Tamil Nadu 52273 151055 3409 206737
Telangana*** 11677 40334 455 52466
Tripura 1642 2209 11 3862
Uttarakhand 2403 3495 63 5961
Uttar Pradesh 22452 39903 1387 63742
West Bengal 19391 35654 1332 56377
Total# 467882 885577 32063 1385522

ALSO READCoronavirus vaccine — COVAXIN — shows encouraging results as first part of phase 1 completes

ALSO READBihar: Special family pension for dependents of govt staff who die of coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X