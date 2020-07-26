48,661 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally at 13.85 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 13.85 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 recovered and 32,063 deaths, according to the health ministry figures released on Sunday.
In terms of global cases, India ranks third (1,337,024 till Saturday), and is followed by Russia (805,332), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (385,036), Peru (375,961), Chile (343,592), the UK (300,270), Iran (288,839), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (264,973), Italy (245,864), Colombia (233,541), Turkey (225,173), Bangladesh (221,178), France (217,801), Germany (206,278), Argentina (158,334), Canada (115,470), Qatar (109,036) and Iraq (107,573), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,823), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,102), India (31,358), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,484) and Russia (13,172).
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 16 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 643,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,984,384, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,176,716 and 146,420, respectively, according to the CSSE.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|114
|176
|0
|290
|Andhra Pradesh
|44431
|43255
|985
|88671
|Arunachal Pradesh
|695
|428
|3
|1126
|Assam
|7954
|23055
|77
|31086
|Bihar
|12317
|24053
|234
|36604
|Chandigarh
|284
|555
|13
|852
|Chhattisgarh
|2365
|4683
|39
|7087
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|328
|530
|2
|860
|Delhi
|12657
|113068
|3806
|129531
|Goa
|1606
|3047
|33
|4686
|Gujarat
|12695
|39631
|2300
|54626
|Haryana
|6495
|23654
|389
|30538
|Himachal Pradesh
|865
|1173
|11
|2049
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7483
|9517
|305
|17305
|Jharkhand
|4329
|3425
|82
|7836
|Karnataka
|55396
|33750
|1796
|90942
|Kerala
|9428
|8611
|59
|18098
|Ladakh
|216
|1057
|3
|1276
|Madhya Pradesh
|7639
|18488
|799
|26926
|Maharashtra
|145785
|207194
|13389
|366368
|Manipur
|652
|1524
|0
|2176
|Meghalaya
|547
|94
|5
|646
|Mizoram
|178
|183
|0
|361
|Nagaland
|744
|541
|4
|1289
|Odisha
|7954
|15929
|130
|24013
|Puducherry
|1055
|1561
|38
|2654
|Punjab
|4096
|8297
|291
|12684
|Rajasthan
|9379
|25306
|613
|35298
|Sikkim
|357
|142
|0
|499
|Tamil Nadu
|52273
|151055
|3409
|206737
|Telangana***
|11677
|40334
|455
|52466
|Tripura
|1642
|2209
|11
|3862
|Uttarakhand
|2403
|3495
|63
|5961
|Uttar Pradesh
|22452
|39903
|1387
|63742
|West Bengal
|19391
|35654
|1332
|56377
|Total#
|467882
|885577
|32063
|1385522
