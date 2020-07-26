48,661 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally at 13.85 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Indian women lug their luggage looking for a transportation during reimposed weekends lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 13.85 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 recovered and 32,063 deaths, according to the health ministry figures released on Sunday.

In terms of global cases, India ranks third (1,337,024 till Saturday), and is followed by Russia (805,332), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (385,036), Peru (375,961), Chile (343,592), the UK (300,270), Iran (288,839), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (264,973), Italy (245,864), Colombia (233,541), Turkey (225,173), Bangladesh (221,178), France (217,801), Germany (206,278), Argentina (158,334), Canada (115,470), Qatar (109,036) and Iraq (107,573), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,823), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,102), India (31,358), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,484) and Russia (13,172).

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 16 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 643,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,984,384, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,176,716 and 146,420, respectively, according to the CSSE.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 114 176 0 290 Andhra Pradesh 44431 43255 985 88671 Arunachal Pradesh 695 428 3 1126 Assam 7954 23055 77 31086 Bihar 12317 24053 234 36604 Chandigarh 284 555 13 852 Chhattisgarh 2365 4683 39 7087 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 530 2 860 Delhi 12657 113068 3806 129531 Goa 1606 3047 33 4686 Gujarat 12695 39631 2300 54626 Haryana 6495 23654 389 30538 Himachal Pradesh 865 1173 11 2049 Jammu and Kashmir 7483 9517 305 17305 Jharkhand 4329 3425 82 7836 Karnataka 55396 33750 1796 90942 Kerala 9428 8611 59 18098 Ladakh 216 1057 3 1276 Madhya Pradesh 7639 18488 799 26926 Maharashtra 145785 207194 13389 366368 Manipur 652 1524 0 2176 Meghalaya 547 94 5 646 Mizoram 178 183 0 361 Nagaland 744 541 4 1289 Odisha 7954 15929 130 24013 Puducherry 1055 1561 38 2654 Punjab 4096 8297 291 12684 Rajasthan 9379 25306 613 35298 Sikkim 357 142 0 499 Tamil Nadu 52273 151055 3409 206737 Telangana*** 11677 40334 455 52466 Tripura 1642 2209 11 3862 Uttarakhand 2403 3495 63 5961 Uttar Pradesh 22452 39903 1387 63742 West Bengal 19391 35654 1332 56377 Total# 467882 885577 32063 1385522

ALSO READ | Coronavirus vaccine — COVAXIN — shows encouraging results as first part of phase 1 completes

ALSO READ | Bihar: Special family pension for dependents of govt staff who die of coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage