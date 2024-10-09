Star Health Insurance data leak: Data of 31 million customers up on sale for $150,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The alleged data breach was reported two weeks after Star Health, one of the country's top health insurers, sued the social media platform Telegram and an unknown hacker for leaking the data of its customers.

New Delhi: One website on Wednesday claimed to have leaked the data of over 31 million Star customers and made the valuable information available for sale at $150,000. The alleged data breach was reported two weeks after Star Health, one of the country's top health insurers, sued the social media platform Telegram and an unknown hacker for leaking the data of its customers.

The alleged website, which was created by a hacker xenZen, claimed to have access to the data of over 3.1 crore customers, including sensitive information like PAN card details, phone numbers, tax details, residential address, and medical records.

However, it was not immediately clear if the website was created by the same individual, who was charged in the lawsuit. The hacker on the website alleged that Star Health’s Chief Information Security Officer, Amarjeet, sold all the data and later tried to change the terms of their deal. The hacker also claimed to have a screencap video showing chats and emails with the named Star Health official.

On the website, the hacker offered to sell the entire data, which is up to July 2024, for $150,000. Moreover, smaller packages of 100,000 entries were available for $10,000 each and the hacker said that ‘custom packages’ could be negotiated.

To durther prove the credibility, the hacker has given over 500 ‘random data samples’ on the website, including dozens of samples of Indian government officials. These allegesd data samples include information such as email addresses, residential addresses, policy details, and mobile numbers among others.

Star Health had on September 26 had filed a lawsuit against Telegram and a ‘hacker’ after it was discovered that the hacker was using the messaging application to leak company data.