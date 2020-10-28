Image Source : PTI NIA searches trust, NGOs in Srinagar in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at nine places, including a trust owned by a newspaper owner and some non-governmental organisations here, in connection with a fresh terror funding probe by the agency, officials said.

The searches began Wednesday morning.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team assisted by the local police and paramilitary forces searched the office of the trust which is located in the premises of a prominent English daily in Srinagar.

At least three other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) founded in 2000 were raided by the NIA for alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

According to the NIA, these NGOs were receiving money from undisclosed donors which were being used for funding terror activities, they added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage