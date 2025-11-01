Srikakulam stampede: Ekadashi rush and a broken railing - What caused the tragedy at Andhra Pradesh temple At least 10 people were killed in a stampede at the Swamy Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga town of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. The incident occurred as a large crowd of devotees thronged the temple to offers prayers on Ekadashi.

Tragedy struck at the Swamy Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam after at least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede that broke out during a devotee rush on the occasion of Ekadashi on Saturday. The victims, majorly women, throned to the people to offer prayers when the incident took place.

What caused the stampede at Swamy Venkateswara temple

The incident occurred as devotees thronged the temple premises for the auspicious occasion. According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office, the heavy rush led to severe overcrowding, triggering the stampede.

Temple workers and locals said that the temple was built roughly one and a half years ago by a devotee named Panda. The structure is not an Endowments Department temple. It is situated on the first floor and has about 20 steps leading up to it. A railing collapse along the staircase is believed to have caused a person to fall, triggering panic and the subsequent crush as the tightly packed crowd surged.

Hari Mukunda Panda is said to have started constructing the temple around four years ago and opened it to devotees only a few months back.

Horrific scenes at temple

Scenes from the temple after the incident were harrowing. A dense mass of people pushed forward in confusion. Screams for help echoed through the premises as individuals lost balance and stumbled. Some tried to lift the fallen while others struggled for space to breathe in the packed crowd.

Dozens were seen lying motionless on the ground. Among the most heart-rending sights was a woman crying beside the lifeless body of a young girl. In video clips, another woman could be seen hanging dangerously as a missing or broken railing left her without support.

PM Modi, CM Naidu condole loss of lives

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased.

The Andhra Pradesh CMO said, "A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede."

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police teams and state Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu reached the temple soon after the incident. The Minister met temple management and officials to gather more details.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief and directed authorities to provide immediate assistance. “The loss of lives in this unfortunate incident is deeply saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said.

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education and IT, also conveyed his sorrow. “The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple, which resulted in the death of several devotees, is deeply shocking. There was a great tragedy on the day of Ekadashi. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died,” he posted on X.

Additional police personnel have been deployed. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and officials warned that the death toll could rise.

