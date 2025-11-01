Andhra Pradesh: At least nine dead in stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh stampede: The incident occurred when a huge crowd gathered at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple on the occasion of Ekadashi, which led to overcrowding inside the complex and ultimately resulted in a stampede.

Srikakulam:

At least nine people - mostly women - lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday, said officials. The death count, however, is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a huge crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi, which led to overcrowding inside the complex and ultimately resulted in a stampede. The injured have now been shifted to a hospital and senior officials of the police have arrived at the spot.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has also rushed to the spot and spoke with the temple authorities about the stampede. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the police have now deployed additional personnel at the spot, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Andhra CM, Governor express grief over Srikakulam stampede

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief over the incident and said that the 'tragic incident' has left him 'heartbroken'. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Telugu, Naidu said he has also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to those who were injured in the incident.

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock... I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said. "I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Minister and Naidu's son, has also expressed grief over the incident, which has left him in 'profound shock'. In an X post, Lokesh also extended his deepest condolences to the kin of the affected families and said officials are providing all the necessary treatment to the injured.

"As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has also expressed his anguish over the Kasibugga stampede. "Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured pilgrims," his office quoted him as saying.

