Sri Sathya Sai Baba birth centenary: One World One Family Mission hosts world's longest cultural festival

New Delhi:

Sathya Sai Grama reverberated with divine love as the One World One Family Mission celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. As a tribute, the mission led by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai organised the One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025, a one-of-its-kind festival, from August 16 to November 23, 2025.

This longest-running festival brought 100 countries together in the spirit of oneness, with cultural expressions, music, art, dance, and service initiatives. The festival recognised 100 humanitarians, more than 140 corporate organisations for their social upliftment initiatives, more than 45 global thought leaders, and several icons in the media, journalism, and advocacy spheres.

Several historic service initiatives in nutrition, education, and healthcare were launched by the mission to further the legacy of "Love All, Serve All" of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. 126 primary healthcare centres were dedicated as a service to the nation. The world's largest free, private 600-bed hospital is set to be inaugurated, which is a landmark initiative towards making healthcare equitable for all. The centenary celebrations culminated with a grand musical tribute by 450 global musicians from 60 countries, a 70-member choir and 200 students from the Sai Symphony Orchestra, India's largest symphony orchestra.

On the momentous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt message: "It is reassuring to note that the celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba are being organised at Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Karnataka. Warm greetings and best wishes to his countless followers and admirers across India and around the globe."

The 22-ft marble statue of Baba was unveiled in the presence of Fiji President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. This statue stands as the world's largest robotic marble structure, an epitome of his legacy of love, gracing the central lobby of the world's largest upcoming 600-bed hospital at Sri Sathya Sai Grama. This statue will continue to inspire humanity and generations.

(Image Source : X/ @SRI_MADHU_SAI)One World One Family Mission organised the world’s longest cultural festival. (The photo is tweeted by @sri_madhu_sai)

Gracing the celebrations, Lalabalavu said, "It is a true tribute, in this centenary year of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, to witness His universal message of Love All, Serve All being carried to more than 100 countries in just 13 years through the compassionate leadership of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai and the One World One Family mission. My heartfelt best wishes to Sadguru and the mission as they continue to uphold and expand the sacred legacy of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba."

Expressing gratitude for being a witness of the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai carrying forward the legacy through the One World One Family Mission, Sunil Gavaskar, Trustee, and a key patron of the mission, remarked, "When people from 100 countries unite in service—as they did here at Sathya Sai Grama—we realise that love knows no borders, no language, no background. Love alone remains, and love alone triumphs. Our true duty is to leave the world more loving, more compassionate, and more humane than the one we were born into. That is the legacy worth leaving behind."

This clarion call from the cricket legend left the global audience mesmerised.

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, in a heartfelt dialogue, said, "As we celebrate 100 years and forever of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, an unwavering commitment to follow and practice his teachings is our true tribute."

100 countries showcased their cultural heritage through expressions of art, music, and dance, making it evident that at the core, humanity is just but one family. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam became not just a statement but a living reality.

Esteemed spiritual guides and enthusiasts graced the festival, sharing eternal truths and wisdom resonating across regions and religions – affirming Sri Sathya Sai Baba's message that "Unity is Divinity. Purity is Enlightenment."

The festival celebrated global leaders, changemakers, and thought leaders from technology, science, innovation, and social enterprise spheres for their vision to see and act beyond the ordinary and make the world a better place to live and thrive. Notable personalities honoured with the One World One Family Global Leadership Award include RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Dr Sudhir P Srivastava, popularly referred to as the Father of Robotic Surgery in India; and distinguished scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan.

More than 140 corporate and social enterprises were honoured with the CSR Circle Honour 2025 Award for standing with the One World One Family Mission in solidarity and selfless service, bringing hope, health, and happiness to countless individuals and families. The festival also celebrated 100 humanitarians from 100 countries in the categories of healthcare, education, environment, women and child welfare, unity of religion, sports and yoga, music and fine arts. These humanitarians rose above their challenges, defied norms, and became the change that we want to see in society and for humanity at large.

"Service to humanity is service to God." - Inspired by Baba's teachings, the mission has pioneered initiatives in free-of-charge nutrition, education, healthcare, and socio-care, touching and transforming 13 million lives and counting across the globe. As a tribute to the spiritual master and inspiration for the mission, several key initiatives were launched, testifying to 'Love & Compassion in Action'. 126 Sai Swasthya Wellness Centres, facilities for primary healthcare, diagnosis, and treatment, were dedicated as a centenary offering, making healthcare accessible, available, and equitable for all, especially the rural and remote communities.

The world's largest, free, private 600-bed hospital is set to be inaugurated and dedicated to the service of the nation. As a landmark expansion initiative of One World One Family Mission's global healthcare footprint, this state-of-the-art hospital will address the need for conscious, collective, and compassionate effort and develop the next generation of healthcare professionals as the second teaching hospital for SMSIMSR. Striving to 'Leave no one behind', this facility will offer technology-enabled, life-saving, emergency and trauma care to all.

"There is only one religion, the religion of love" - inspired by Sri Sathya Sai Baba's message, the World Religions Summit, organised from November 21 to 23, brought together spiritual leaders from 12 of the world's most influential religions, thinkers, and change-makers from around the world in the spirit of harmony.

As a culminating and collective offering, the One World One Family Symphony Orchestra offered a soul-stirring musical tribute by 450 global musicians from 60 countries, a 70-member choir, and 200 young students from the Sai Symphony Orchestra, India's largest symphony orchestra.

Dignitaries from global embassies graced the event, adding a new dimension to the festival and further strengthening India's collaborative ties with these nations.