SpiceJet to operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1

Image Source : SPICEJET FILE

SpiceJet will operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1 to repatriate Indians, the airline said on Monday.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, special international charter flights are permitted on a case to case basis by the aviation regulator DGCA.

"SpiceJet will operate its first long-haul flight to bring back Indians waiting to come from Europe. 1st flight departs from Amsterdam on Aug 1. Limited seats available," the airline said on Twitter.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage