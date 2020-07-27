Monday, July 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. SpiceJet to operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1

SpiceJet to operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1

​SpiceJet will operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1 to repatriate Indians, the airline said on Monday.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2020 16:55 IST
FILE
Image Source : SPICEJET

FILE

SpiceJet will operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1 to repatriate Indians, the airline said on Monday.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, special international charter flights are permitted on a case to case basis by the aviation regulator DGCA. 

"SpiceJet will operate its first long-haul flight to bring back Indians waiting to come from Europe. 1st flight departs from Amsterdam on Aug 1. Limited seats available," the airline said on Twitter. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X