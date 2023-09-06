SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha passes away at Gurugram hospital due to prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha (File Photo)

Arun Kumar Sinha, Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), passed away at a hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday. According to an official, the 61-year-old officer was not keeping well for the past few months.

A 1987 bath Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha had been serving as SPG Director since 2016. He had recently received an extension in the service. The senior IPS officer had previously served as DCP Commissioner, Range IG, Intelligence IG and Administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram.

It should be mentioned here that the Special Protection Group (SPG) was established in 1985 with the goal of providing close security protection cover to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. Later, their charter was changed, and they are now only responsible for providing protection to the incumbent Prime Minister.

