Special festive trains to run between Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram and Shirdi–Tirupati: Railways Railways have announced special trains to manage festive season rush and pilgrim traffic. The South Western Railway will run multiple special express trains between Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North in August and September.

In a bid to handle the festive season rush, South Western and Central Railways have announced special trains connecting key cities and pilgrimage destinations in southern India. The South Western Railway will run special express trains between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram North during the upcoming festive season.

Train Nos 06523/06524 will operate six trips in each direction:

Train No 06523 will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 7.25 pm every Monday from August 11 to September 15, reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 1.15 pm the next day. Train No 06524 will return from Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.15 pm every Tuesday from August 12 to September 16, arriving at SMVT Bengaluru at 8.30 am the following day.

Additionally, Train Nos 06547/06548 will make three round trips:

Train No 06547 will leave Bengaluru at 7.25 pm on August 13, August 27, and September 3 (Wednesdays). Train No 06548 will return from Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.15 pm on August 8, August 28, and September 4 (Thursdays).

All trains will halt at major stations including Krishnarajapuram, Erode, Palakkad, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, and Kollam. Each service will have 20 LHB coaches, comprising two AC 2-tier, 16 AC 3-tier, and two luggage-cum-brake vans with generators.

Weekly special trains between Shirdi and Tirupati announced

The Central Railway has announced weekly special trains connecting Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra with Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh—two major pilgrimage destinations. A total of 18 round trips will be operated over two months.

From Shirdi: The train will depart every Monday at 7.35 pm from August 4 to September 9, reaching Tirupati at 1.30 am on the third day. From Tirupati: It will leave every Sunday at 4 am from August 3 to September 28, arriving in Shirdi at 10.45 am the next day.

Halts include Manmad, Aurangabad, Latur Road, Bidar, Secunderabad, Miryalaguda, Tenali, Gudur, and Renigunta. The trains will have two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, six sleeper class, four general second-class, and two brake vans (one with seating and the other a generator car).

Ticket bookings will open on August 1.

