Special Delhi court extends custodial remand of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

According to NIA, Bishnoi is involved in many cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi for more than a decade.

Delhi: A Special Delhi court on Saturday extended the custodial remand of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by four days in connection with the gangster-terrorist nexus matter. Bishnoi was produced before the court through video conference. NIA had sought Bishnoi's custodial remand of 10 more days and the court granted the NIA four days more custody after the hearing. Last week, the NIA had conducted raids in several states and placed Bishnoi under arrest.

"Investigations have revealed that Lawrence along with his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates including Goldy Brar, Kala Jatheri, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror/criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortions," the NIA had said.

The NIA claimed that terrorist-gangster-and-drug smugglers syndicate led by Bishnoi was involved in many targeted killings and extortion from businessmen, professionals including doctors and that this had triggered a widespread scare and terror among the public at large.

All such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but part of a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters, drug smuggling cartels and networks, operating from both within and outside the country. It was also found that the most of the conspiracies were hatched from inside the jail by Lawrence Bishnoi and were executed by an organised network of operatives based in India and abroad.

"Pertinently, Bishnoi is involved and wanted in many cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi for more than a decade," the NIA said.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala to revenge the death of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. But before committing the murder of Moosewala, a number of persons of Punjabi pop industry were threatened, a few were also attacked. The sources from NIA said that they were also trying to figure out the tiff between gangsters and Punjabi pop industry.

(With IANS inputs)

