From Spain to Bhubaneswar: Spanish citizen Sneha on quest to find her biological mother

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sneha Enrique Vidal with Gema in India

A Spanish citizen named Sneha has returned to India to find her biological mother, who had abandoned her and her brother 20 years ago. However, 21-year-old Sneha has no big time. She has to return to Spain on Monday for her educational commitments.

She is a researcher in children's education and wanted to trace her roots and reach India with scant information about her past. In her quest, her Spanish parents Gema Vidal and Juan Josh supported her. In fact, Gema accompanied Sneha to her home state Odisha.

In 2010, they adopted Sneha and her brother Somu from an orphanage in Bhubaneswar, where they were sheltered after their mother Banalata Das abandoned them in 2005. Sneha said, "The purpose of my journey from Spain to Bhubaneswar is to find my biological parents, especially my mother. I want to find her and meet her. I am fully prepared for the journey even if it is difficult."

On being asked if she would chide her biological mother for abandoning her, Sneha remained mum. She was only over a year old, and her brother was just a few months old at that time.

Sneha said her Spanish parents gave her and her brother everything in life and never made them feel like they were adopted, ensuring the best education and freedom to make their own choices.

She said, "They have given us unconditional love." Sneha with Gema, a yoga teacher in Zaragoza City of Spain, arrived in Bhubaneswar on December 19 last year and they have been staying in a hotel. However, Somu could not come as he was busy with some work in Spain.

In case they fail to find Sneha's biological mother by Monday, they will come back in March for a longer stay. Gema said, "We have to return to Spain as Sneha has joined a training programme which should not be discontinued. If we do not get Banalata in the next 24 hours, we will come back to Bhubaneswar in March.".

According to available information, Banalata had abandoned Sneha and Somu at their rented house in the Nayapally area in Bhubaneswar in 2005. Banalata's husband Santosh worked as a cook in a private firm. He had earlier abandoned his family, which comprised his wife, and four children, including Sneha and Somu.

Subsequently, Banalata also left the house with another son and daughter, leaving behind Sneha and Somu. It was after the house owner informed the police, that they were shifted to an orphanage. In 2010, Sneha, then around five years and nine months old, and Somu, over four years old, were legally adopted by the Spanish couple.

"Sneha is very responsible and educated. She is the joy of our house. She is our life," Gema said. Gema had earlier revealed to Sneha and Somu about their roots in Odisha and that they were adopted.

(With inputs from PTI)