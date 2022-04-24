Three terrorists killed in encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam region

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Three terrorists were killed in an encounter, which began on Saturday. (Photo for representation.)

Three terrorists have been eliminated so far in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam, in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security force personnel, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

