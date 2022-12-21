Wednesday, December 21, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sonia Gandhi raises question over govt's intention behind skipping discussion on India-China standoff

Sonia Gandhi raises question over govt's intention behind skipping discussion on India-China standoff

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleged that the government is hiding the facts on the recent India-China faceoff at Tawang.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2022 11:05 IST
Sonia Gandhi during the Congress parliamentary party
Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Sonia Gandhi during the Congress parliamentary party meeting.

Congress on India-China clash: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday, held a protest against the government in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises and alleged that the government is hiding the facts on the recent India-China faceoff at Tawang. 

Also, during the Congress parliamentary party, she raised questions over the intention of the government behind not holding a proper discussion on the situation at border regions. 

"Govt being adamant and not holding a discussion on it. The public and House are unable to know the real situation. Why is Govt not sending out a financial reply to Chinese transgression?" Gandhi said expressing her concerns over Chinese transgression

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News