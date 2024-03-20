Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired Aamir Khan for 3 Idiots, continues his hunger strike in Ladakh on Day 15

Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired Aamir Khan for 3 Idiots, continues his hunger strike in Ladakh on Day 15

Sonam Wangchuk, a key campaigner for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, said they would launch a fast unto death from February 19 to press their demands and that details of participation of local residents in the agitation were being worked out.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Leh Updated on: March 20, 2024 10:08 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
Image Source : PTI Sonam Wangchuk

Renowned education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike in Leh since March 6 over his demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh. Wangchuk on Wednesday also said that they are planning a border march soon to highlight the "ground reality" to the outside world.

Wangchuk, a renowned education reformist, has been on ‘climate fast’ here since March 6, a day after talks between the joint representatives of Leh-based Apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) heading an agitation in support of four-point demands and the Central government hit a deadlock.

On the beginning of day 14 of his ‘climate fast’, Wangchuk took to X and said that 250 people slept hungry in minus 12 degrees Celsius to safeguard Ladakh's land, environment and tribal indigenous culture. “Our nomads are losing prime pasture land to huge Indian industrial plants to the south & Chinese encroachment to the north. To show the ground reality we're planning a Border March of 10,000 Ladakhi shepherds & farmers soon,” he announced.

Related Stories
Why innovator Sonam Wangchuk held 5-day fast & how he managed it in Ladakh's freezing temperatures?

Why innovator Sonam Wangchuk held 5-day fast & how he managed it in Ladakh's freezing temperatures?

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk starts a seven-day ‘climatic fast’ in Ladakh

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk starts a seven-day ‘climatic fast’ in Ladakh

The KDA has called half-day general strike and a rally in Kargil town on March 20 as part of the ongoing agitation.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement