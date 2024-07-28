Sonam Wangchuk to hold 28-day fast from Aug 15 on statehood demand for Ladakh, says govt withdrew its promise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist Soman Wangchuk on Sunday announced he would launch a 28-day fast on Independence Day. He asserted if the government did not invite Ladakh authorities for talks on demands for statehood and constitutional protection for the union territory, he would start his fast again.

Earlier in March this year, Wangchuk went on a 21-day fast, surviving only on salt and water, to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to help protect the ecologically fragile region from "greedy" industries.

"The Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) from Ladakh submitted a memorandum of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dras on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas last week," he added.

The activist said we did not want to push the government too much during the elections and we wanted to give them some breathing space after the polls. We were hopeful that the new government would take some concrete steps, he added.

"We hope they will invite our leaders for talks following the submission of the memorandum. If that doesn't happen, we will launch another round of protests," Wangchuk said.

Government withdrew its promise: Wangchuk

The government withdrew its promise to provide tribal area status and full statehood to Ladakh under pressure from "industrialists who want to exploit the resources" of the ecologically fragile region, he claimed.

The noted engineer alleged that land in Ladakh is being allocated for solar power projects without the consent of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC).

"The powers of the LAHDC are being diluted and clearances are being issued from the top. That's why the people of Ladakh are scared," he said.

Why is Ladakh a solar power generation hotspot?

With around 320 clear sunny days a year and an average daily global solar radiation of 2022 kWh/m sq/annum, Ladakh is a solar power generation hotspot in India. The cold desert also has the potential to generate 35 GW from solar energy and 100 GW from wind energy.

The government has already approved a 13GW renewable energy project, with a 7.5GW solar park, in Ladakh.

Wangchuk said he is all for clean energy but "this should be done in a proper way". "Just because it is solar power, it should not come at the cost of the survival of local people and wildlife. We cannot take away their pasture lands," he said.

The environmentalist said the Modi government made several big announcements to deal with climate change but not much has happened on the ground.

"I was very hopeful. They proactively banned single-use plastics. Normally, this happens when there is pressure from people. They declared Ladakh carbon neutral. But not much is happening on the ground," he said.

He expressed displeasure over the government's climate commitments and actions. "India has set a target of becoming a net zero economy by 2070, which is very far off. Now, there are discussions on expanding coal power usage. I am pained to see such things," he said.

Wangchuk said the government is forced to build more coal-fired power plants due to the "mindless consumption" of electricity by the common people.

"Even renewable energy, such as solar, is not a solution to our problems if we consume electricity to live a luxurious life," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

