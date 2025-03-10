BJP names Somu Veerraju as party candidate for Andhra Pradesh MLC polls 2025 The BJP has named senior leader Somu Veerraju as its candidate for the upcoming MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for March 20. Veerraju, a former state president and member of the Legislative Council, is contesting under the NDA alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced senior leader and former state unit president Somu Veerraju as its candidate for the upcoming MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. The biennial elections are being held for five seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLA quota. The Election Commission has scheduled polling for March 20 and the results will also be declared on the same day.

The BJP confirmed the nomination through an official statement from national general secretary and headquarters incharge Arun Singh. “The central election committee of the BJP has chosen Somu Veerraju as its candidate for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh,” the statement said.

Veerraju, a prominent leader from the Kapu community, had previously served in the Legislative Council and was also BJP’s state president from 2020 to 2023. His nomination is being seen as an attempt by the party to consolidate support in the coastal districts ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

With Veerraju’s nomination, the NDA alliance comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BJP and Janasena has finalised all five candidates for the Council elections. The seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance has allocated three seats to the TDP, one to Janasena and one to the BJP.

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which lacks the required number of MLAs in the Council, has opted not to field any candidates for this round.