Solar Eclipse 2020: Tirumala temple closed for pilgrims today because of historic annular eclipse

The Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, which closed its doors last night at 8:30 pm, will remain closed for pilgrims today in light of the Solar Eclipse 2020. The temple will remain shut till 2:30 pm, post that, it will open but the devotees will not be allowed entry.

Solar Eclipse 2020 will be one of only 5 instances in the next 100 years when a full solar eclipse will be visible from India.

The maximum solar eclipse will be visible in cities including Sirsa, Dehradun and Joshimath, while several other parts will also witness partial solar eclipse.

