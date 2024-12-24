Follow us on Image Source : PTI Snowfall in Himachal: Logjam reported after 174 roads closed, 700 tourists stranded

As many as 700 tourists were rescued to safe places after several vehicles were stuck in their vehicles for hours between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang after a fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. Visuals from the area showed police personnel assisting travellers and drivers in navigating their vehicles as snowfall continued. Local authorities also coordinated the rescue operations.

The mesmerizing snowfall, which began after a two-week gap since the first snowfall on December 8, has not only delighted visitors but also rejuvenated the spirits of the local tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourists, captivated by the beauty of the snow-clad hills, are extending their stay, making this a season of cheer and celebration for all. This unexpected snowfall has infused excitement among those dreaming of a "White Christmas." Many tourists, initially planning to leave, have decided to stay back, soaking in the wintry charm of Shimla.