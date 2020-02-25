Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Amid Delhi violence, SN Shrivastava appointed Special Commissioner

Amid Delhi violence, SN Shrivastava appointed Special Commissioner

SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police amid violence in the north-east region of Delhi. His appointment comes with immediate effect.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 20:50 IST
Violence in northeast Delhi
Image Source : PTI

Violence in northeast Delhi

SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police amid violence in the north-east region of Delhi. His appointment comes with immediate effect. The violence against the new citizenship law has claimed at least 11 lives so far with injuries to many. 

"SN Srivastava, Directorate General, CRPF, New Delhi stand relieved from Training Directorate, CRPF, New Delhi on premature repatriation to his parent cadre (AGMU) w.e.f 25/2/2020," the official notification read. 

Srivastava tenure with the CRPF was to continue till June 30, 2021.

 

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News