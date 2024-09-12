Sitaram Yechury: From CBSE topper to JNU Students Union president - key things to know about CPI-M leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness, news agency PTI reported citing party and hospital sources. Notably, Yechury was admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of pneumonia-like chest infection. Sitaram was 72 at the time of death.

Sitaram over the past few days had been on respiratory support and was under treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Who was Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury had succeeded Prakash Karat as the general secretary of the CPM in 2015. he grew in life under the leadership of party leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet, who had played major roles in the coalition era governance first during the National Front government of V P Singh and the United Front government of 1996-97, both of which the CPI(M) had supported from outside.

Significantly, Sitaram had played a critical role in the talks with the government on the Indo-US nuclear deal that led to the Left parties withdrawing support to the UPA-I government because of Karat’s stubborn stand.

Key things to know about Sitaram Yechury