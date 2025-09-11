Siddaramaiah stirs row over promise to rename Shivajinagar Metro Station after St Mary Speaking at the annual feast at St Mary’s Basilica, Siddaramaiah promised Archbishop Peter Machado to name the Shivajinagar Metro station after St. Mary. He said the proposal in this regard will be sent to the Central government and the request will be processed according to due procedures.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's proposal to name a new metro station in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar after St Mary has stirred major controversy. The BJP has strongly criticised the move, accusing the Congress-led government of disrespecting the Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the sake of political appeasement.

The issue has also drawn sharp reactions from Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the decision, calling it an insult to Shivaji Maharaj.

"I condemn the Karnataka government's move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. It’s an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book Discovery of India,” Fadnavis said.

Siddaramaiah promises Archbishop on renaming proposal

Speaking at the annual feast at St Mary’s Basilica, Siddaramaiah promised Archbishop Peter Machado to name the Shivajinagar Metro station after St. Mary. He said the proposal in this regard will be sent to the Central government and the request will be processed according to due procedures.

DK Shivkumar defends proposal

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said a request was made to rename the metro station and there was nothing wrong with it.

“We have just discussed it. I think there is a request. There is nothing wrong with a request. We will take up a call on that,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Neither the Centre nor the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have yet issued any official statement on the proposal.