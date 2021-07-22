Thursday, July 22, 2021
     
Shocked by WHO plan for COVID origins study, says China

WHO has acknowledged that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.

Beijing Published on: July 22, 2021 9:27 IST
Shocked by WHO plan for COVID origins study, says China

A senior Chinese health official said Thursday he was shocked by the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a COVID-19 origins study. National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab. Zeng called the theory a rumor that goes against science.

