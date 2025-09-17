Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, shares emotional story of their first meeting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared birthday greetings for PM Narendra Modi, highlighting his personal admiration for the Prime Minister and recalling a cherished memory from their first meeting during the Unity Yatra in 1992-93.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, greetings poured in from across the country. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended his wishes, calling him the leader who rules the hearts of millions across India. In a video message, Chouhan also shared a memorable story from his first encounter with Narendra Modi. Chouhan revealed that they first met in 1992-93 during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 'Ekta Yatra' stretching from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. The yatra was led by Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, and Narendra Modi was entrusted with its overall management, he added.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the illustrious leader who occupies a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians. Today, I want to share a personal memory from my Ekta Yatra when I first met him and observed his remarkable personality up close. I pray for his long life and hope he continues to dedicate himself to the great mission of national reconstruction," Chouhan wrote on X, sharing the video.

Historic moment at Lal Chowk

The 66-year-old leader recalled that the Kashmir Valley at that time was dominated by terrorism which had made it almost impossible to hoist the tricolour at Lal Chowk. Yet, on January 26, when the Yatra reached Srinagar, millions of hopes and Modi's meticulous planning led Dr Joshi to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk. Chouhan said, "I was part of that journey and saw Modi up close for the first time. He had an unyielding determination, passion, and spirit to ensure that the tricolour was hoisted at Lal Chowk."

An emotional moment from the yatra

Chouhan remembered that due to security concerns, ordinary volunteers were initially prevented from reaching Lal Chowk which had left thousands disappointed and frustrated. Later, when Modi returned to Jammu and met the volunteers, he was visibly moved. Chouhan said, "For the first time, I saw how sensitive Narendra Modi is beneath his strict discipline and strong resolve. He did not sleep all night in pain, thinking that his fellow workers could not witness the tricolour at Lal Chowk."

Modi's connect with every worker

Reflecting on those days, Chouhan said that Modi was not just the yatra's manager but deeply connected to the hearts of every participant. By introducing the concept of sub-yatras, he transformed it into a nationwide movement. "Narendra Modi has an extraordinary ability to connect with the organisation and understand the struggles of every worker," Chouhan noted.