After weekend's snowfall, Shimla freezes at zero degrees Celsius

After snow-capped weekend, Shimla dips at zero degrees Celsius

The temperature of Shimla on Thursday dipped to zero degrees Celsius after heavy snowfall at the weekend. The State Meteorological Department director Manmohan Singh on Monday said that the weather will remain dry for the next three days.

Meanwhile, an avalanche warning has also been issued for Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur. The administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti district at Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 12 degrees Celsius. The maximum was minus 3.8 degrees.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1.8, while the high was 2.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum in Kufri was 2.4 degrees and the maximum 9.2 degrees Celsius. The state capital of Shimla recorded a low of 6.5 and high of 14.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in hill stations of Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were 1, 2.1 and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperature in the three towns was 8.8, 10.8 and 9.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As many as 218 roads, including two national highways, are still closed in the state due to heavy snowfall last week.

A maximum of 135 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti. In Chamba, 35 roads are closed for traffic.

The sub-zero temperature has affected water supply in the tribal areas and Shimla. Power supply in the remote areas, including Lahaul-Spiti and parts of Chamba, remained disrupted.



