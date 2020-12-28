Image Source : PTI Roads in upper Shimla blocked as city receives fresh snowfall

All roads in upper Shimla are blocked due to fresh snowfall in the city on Sunday night, bringing cheers to tourists, residents, and hoteliers. While, roads in the city have turned slippery. Light snowfall started around 9.15 pm at Mall Road, Jakhu, Chhota Shimla, and other areas of the city.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Several places in the state, including Keylong, Kalpa and Manali, shivered at sub-zero temperatures.

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, Met center Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 3.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

