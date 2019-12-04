Image Source : ANI Shimla man wants to hang Nirbhaya case convicts in Delhi jail

Dalit activist Ravi Kumar belonging to this Himachal Pradesh capital has written to President Ram Nath Kovind to appoint him as a temporary executioner in Tihar Jail to hang the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Delhi's Tihar Jail has no executioner. "Appoint me as executioner so that Nirbhaya case convicts can be hanged soon and her soul rests in peace," Kumar, 40, a matriculate who sells vegetables in Sanjauli area, mentioned in a handwritten letter in Hindi.

Sporting a long moustache, Kumar also contested in the last Lok Sabha elections from Shimla as an Independent candidate. He got just 0.39 per cent votes.

Media reports quoting Delhi Jail Director General Sandeep Goyal said there was no authorised trained executioner in Tihar Jail or Mandoli Jail who can perform the duty of a hangman.

"Still, there is nothing to worry about. When such a situation will come (hanging Nirbhaya case convicts), then everything will be managed. We will call one from some other state," he said.

