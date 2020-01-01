Image Source : PTI Govt should remove confusion over CAA among Muslims: Shia cleric

Shia cleric and a member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday expressed concern over police action against anti-CAA protesters in the state and said the government should remove confusion among Muslims on the legislation. Interacting with media persons Muzaffarnagar, the maulana said, "There is confusion and fear among Muslims. It is the duty of the government to remove confusion over the CAA."

He also showed displeasure over police action in Muzaffarnagar on December 20.

He visited the principal of a local madrassa, Asad Raza, who was allegedly tortured by police during the Muzaffarnagar protest.

He also met the family of Noor Mohd, who was allegedly killed in a firing during the protest.

Also Read: Protesters against CAA reach India Gate, traffic affected

Also Read: Swara Bhasker lauds students of Jamia for waking up entire country against CAA