Sheena Bora murder case: SC seeks response from CBI on Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the CBI on the petition of Indrani Mukerjea, a accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora. The plea filed by Mukerjea sought permission to let her go abroad.

Even though the lower court had allowed Mukerjea to fly abroad, the Bombay High Court had rejected the petition, which was challenged by her in the Supreme Court.

In the Bombay High Court, the CBI had opposed Indrani Mukerjee's permission to go abroad, saying that a trial is going on against her on murder charges and if she is allowed to go abroad, she may abscond.

At present, Mukerjea is out on bail granted by the top court in May 2022. Her plea comes in the backdrop of her plans claiming to travel to the UK and Spain to submit documents regarding her bank account, pay property tax, update her bank accounts and complete the process of removing the name of her ex-husband Peter Mukerjee from her documents.

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued a notice to CBI and sought its response on the appeal filed by Mukerjea against the high court order.

In her plea filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, Mukerjea said she was a British citizen as she sought permission to visit Spain and her home country for "making necessary changes and amendments and taking care of pending work which cannot be transacted without her personal presence".

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Bora came to light. Mukerjea has denied all allegations. Bora, 24, was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, according to the prosecution.

(With inputs from PTI)