Shashi Tharoor says he misjudged India’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Still wiping egg off my face’ Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday reaffirmed his stand on India's diplomatic stance and said that his earlier comments speak for themselves and that there was nothing to add.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged that he was left with “an egg on his face” for opposing India’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war when it began in 2022. While addressing the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday during a session titled ‘Waging Peace: Looking Back to Look Ahead,’ the Thiruvananthapuram MP admitted that India’s approach has uniquely positioned it to contribute to fostering lasting peace.

“I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022,” Tharoor said. At the time, he had condemned Russia’s actions and argued that India should have denounced the aggression for violating the UN Charter, the inviolability of borders, and the sovereignty of Ukraine.

However, Tharoor on Wednesday reaffirmed his stand on India's diplomatic stance and said that his earlier comments speak for themselves and that there was nothing to add. "The comments speak for themselves. Nothing to add," Tharoor told ANI.

Reacting to this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya took a dig at Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, saying that Tharoor's remarks would likely leave him "red faced".

"This will likely leave Rahul Gandhi red faced, with the Congress media department scrambling to clarify that Shashi Tharoor's remarks reflect his personal views--not the party's official stance--despite Tharoor having led the party's charge on the issue in Parliament," he posted on X.

"Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has admitted he was wrong in opposing India's neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. He acknowledged that India's diplomatic balance has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi the unique position of being able to engage with both Ukraine and Russia without hostility," Malviya added.