Shashi Tharoor reaffirms 'nation comes first' stance, calls for political unity on national security Shashi Tharoor reaffirmed that national interest must come before party politics, urging unity across political lines for the sake of India’s security and development.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, has once again emphasised that national interest must take precedence over party politics, especially in matters concerning the country's security and unity. Speaking at separate events in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Tharoor reiterated his core philosophy — that the nation must come before all political loyalties.

“In my view, the nation always comes first,” said Tharoor while addressing a gathering on "Peace, Harmony, and National Development." He asserted that political parties are tools to achieve national progress, not ends in themselves. “Parties are a means to improve the nation. No matter which party you belong to, the goal should be to build a better India in your own way.”

The Congress MP's remarks came in response to a student’s question on his relationship with the party high command. Tharoor clarified that while he remains committed to the Congress and its values, he firmly believes that cooperation across party lines is sometimes necessary in the national interest. “Politics in any democracy is about competition. But when national security is at stake, collaboration becomes essential. That should not be seen as disloyalty,” he said.

Tharoor acknowledged that his outspoken support for the armed forces and the government's actions on national security issues has occasionally drawn criticism. Yet, he remained resolute in his stance. “I will stand by what I said because I believe it is the right thing for the country,” he stated.

Highlighting the diversity of views across the political spectrum, Tharoor said that whether one supports more capitalism or more socialism, or advocates for regulation or deregulation, the shared aim should be the welfare and security of India. “Ultimately, we must all be committed to a better India, a safer India, an India whose borders are secure and people are protected,” he added.

He also cited former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, quoting his famous line: “Who lives if India dies?” — a sentiment Tharoor believes should guide all political actors. “India must come first, and only then can we all live,” he declared.

Reflecting on his return to India after a successful international career, Tharoor noted that his lifelong aim has been to serve the nation — through politics and beyond. “That has always been my consistent effort,” he said.

Tharoor’s remarks arrive at a time of heightened political divisions in the country, and his message — calling for unity in times of national peril — underscores the need for a more cohesive and purpose-driven political environment.

(Inputs from agencies)