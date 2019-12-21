Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for insulting women

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

An arrest warrant has been issued against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after he failed to appear before a court in spite of a summons. A Thiruvananthapuram court has issued the arrest warrant. Tharoor had been asked by the court to appear before it in relation to a case in which he faces allegations of insulting women belonging to Nair community.

The case has been filed based on a novel written by Shashi Tharoor. The complaint says that the novel, by the name 'The great Indian Novel' insults women from Nair community in Kerala. A woman from the community had filed the complaint. Sandhya Shree Kumar had filed a private complaint before an additional chief judicial magistrate against Tharoor. The complaint was filed earlier this year.

The court then asked Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency, to remain present. However, Shashi Tharoor did not appear before the court. Hence, the court has issued an arrest warrant against Tharoor.

Sashi Tharoor has previously been in the crosshairs of investigation agency in probe on his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death. Pushkar was found dead in a suite in New Delhi's luxury hotel Leela in the year 2014.

Watch | Shashi Tharoor: The multi-faceted controversy's child