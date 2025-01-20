Sharon Raj murder case: Kerala court sentences 24-year-old woman to death

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sharon Raj murder case verdict (Representative image)

The Neyyattinkara Sessions Court has sentenced Greeshma S. to death for the murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj. The court has rejected her claim to consider her age and no criminal record and said there was no need to consider the convict's age and other circumstances over the gravity of the crime committed. The sessions court also sentenced her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, the third accused in the case, to three years of imprisonment.

Convict sought leniency

The 24-year-old convict, Greeshma, had sought leniency in sentencing by citing her academic achievements, lack of prior criminal history, and the fact that she is her parents' only daughter. In its 586-page verdict, the court observed that there was no need to consider the convict's age and other circumstances over the gravity of the crime committed.

The court also observed that the convict conspired to operate the crime in phases, she had a criminal background as she attempted to murder the youth earlier and tried to end her life after the arrest to divert the investigation. As per the prosecutor, court observed that woman’s actions sent a harmful message to society and violated the sanctity of love.

The court also rejected Greeshma's claim that she had no criminal background stating that she had attempted to poison Sharon by mixing paracetamol tablets into fruit juice.

Sharon Raj murder case

Greeshma was found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder (Section 302), while her uncle was convicted under Section 201 of the IPC for destroying evidence.

23-year-old Sharon Raj succumbed to multiple organ failure at a hospital 11 days later, on October 25, 2022, after consuming the lethal concoction.

The prosecution told the court that Greeshma, then 22, plotted the murder after Sharon refused to end their relationship, even though her marriage had been arranged with an army man from Nagercoil.

Sharon's mother expresses satisfaction

Expressing satisfaction with the judgment, mother of the victim, Priya, told reporters that she was grateful to the court for issuing such an exemplary order. Special Public Prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar, told reporters that the verdict was fully justified and the court observed that this case is falling under the rarest of rare category. "The court noted that the convict was a brilliant criminal who meticulously planned the brutal murder," he said.