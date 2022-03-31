Kashmiri Muslims helping Sharda temple construction work near LoC in Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : MIR MANZOOR, INDIA TV Work to construct Mata Sharda temple near LoC in north Kashmir's Teetwal belt begins.

In a welcome step to promote brotherhood in Kashmir, the work to construct Mata Sharda temple and centre close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Teetwal belt has begun, officials have said. Local Kashmiri Muslims are also contributing in the contruction of the temple.

The temple located in northern Kashmir's Kupwara district will be built with a view to revive centuries-old pilgrimage to Shardapeeth temple in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), said officials of the Save Sharda Committee (SSC). Apart from the temple, a Gurdwara and a Mosque is also being built.

Sharda yatra temple committee (SYTC) started construction work of ancient Sharda temple and centre at the LoC in Teetwal area in Kashmir.

"A puja was held at the construction site in which Kashmiri Hindus from various parts of country took part," SSC head Ravinder Pandita said. He said a large number of Sikhs and locals too joined the event.

The committee laid the foundation of this project in December 2021 after demarcation of land.

The temple plan and model has already been approved by the Sringeri South Mutt and the artwork granite stones to be used in the temple are being carved at Bidadi in Karnataka.

Sharada Peeth "the seat of Sharada" is Kashmiri name for goddess Saraswati

Sharada Peeth -- "the seat of Sharada" -- is the Kashmiri name for the goddess Saraswati. Sharada Peeth was one of the foremost ancient universities of the Indian subcontinent.

Sharda Peeth is an abandoned temple located in Sharda village along the Neelum River. It is regarded as one of the 18 highly revered temples across south Asia.

Pandita, who supervised the beginning of construction work, said a holy mace (charri Mubarak) would be taken out from here to Shardapeeth temple that would head to Chilhana village, now in PoK.

"We demand that Sharda peeth should be opened for pilgrimage on the lines of Kartarpur," said Pandita. He said this base camp at Teetwal will be reclaiming one of the traditional routes of Sharda peeth yatra and would increase religious tourism.

This temple of Sharda Devi is being built just 500 meters from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reports say that in 1947, a yatra (journey) was started by taking out the Chadi Mubarak from here for the darshan of Sharda Mata. The temple of Sharda Peeth is at a distance of just 50 kilometers.

It is said that the dharamshala and a Gurdwara present here were destroyed during the Kabali Raid after the Partition in 1947.

When the India TV team reached ground zero, there were some signs of a temple built before 1947. It has also been revealed that Deovar and forged wood of the temple were found here after excavation, which proves that this temple was targeted through Kabali Ride.

With just not only the temple, but a mosque and Gurdwara is also being built, this will give a message to the whole world, especially Pakistan, that the example of the age-old brotherhood in Kashmir is still alive. The people here also appealed to both the countries.

Mata Sharda Peeth Temple, a symbol of faith

The Sharda Peeth Temple, a symbol of the faith of Kashmiri Pandits, is about 5000 years old. Kashmir is the center of reverence for the whole of India including the Pandits.

Kashmiri Pandits have been continuously requesting both India, Pakistan to start pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth.

It is expected that the temple will be ready in the next 6 months, and once again shyam bhajan, kirtan, and azaan would be heard.

Jada Tara people are Kashmiri Muslims who have helped in search for the land for the temple.

