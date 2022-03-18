ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalised in Bangladesh's Dhaka, devotees attacked

Follow us on Image Source : ANI These attacks are a matter of grave concern, says Radharamn Das, Vice-President ISKCON Kolkata.

A mob of over 200 people attacked devotees, vandalised ISKCON Radhakanta temple, in Bangladesh, Dhaka on Thursday.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharamn Das condemend the incident and informed, "last evening when devotees were preparing for Buddha Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple, Dhaka and attacked them. 3 of them were injured in the scuffle. Fortunately, they called Police and were able to drive away miscreants."

"These attacks are a matter of grave concern. We request the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country," Radharamn Das said. More to follow.

Latest World News