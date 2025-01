Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Inspector Sunil Kumar (Left), STF personnel at encounter site in UP's Shamli (Right)

In an unfortunate development, Inspector Sunil Kumar, who led Meerut STF in Shamli encounter, died during treatment on Wednesday. He sustained three bullet injuries during the gunfight with the criminals late Monday night in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Kumar was undergoing treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Notably, four criminals were neutralised in the encounter while Kumar was fatally injured.