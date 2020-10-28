Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
SC directs all state govts to ensure adequate dry ration for sex workers

​Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all state governments to ensure dry ration for all sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in adequate amount and uniformity, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.  

New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2020 12:29 IST
Image Source : FILE

FILE

More to follow.

Write a comment

