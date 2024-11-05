4 feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Gujarat's Anand

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least four construction workers are feared to be trapped after a section of an under-construction bridge near the bullet train construction site collapsed in Gujarat's Anand district.

According to the information released, presently four workers are believed to be trapped under large concrete slabs, while authorities are actively working to rescue the trapped individuals. Significantly, as soon as the news of the accident was received, Anand police, the fire brigade, and top officials reached the spot to assist the people feared trapped in the incident.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)