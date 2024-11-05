Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
4 feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Gujarat's Anand

In a tragic incident, at least four construction workers are feared to be trapped after a section of an under-construction bridge near the bullet train construction site collapsed in Gujarat's Anand district.  According to the information released, presently four workers are believed to be trappeI

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Anand
Updated on: November 05, 2024 19:28 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least four construction workers are feared to be trapped after a section of an under-construction bridge near the bullet train construction site collapsed in Gujarat's Anand district. 

According to the information released, presently four workers are believed to be trapped under large concrete slabs, while authorities are actively working to rescue the trapped individuals. Significantly, as soon as the news of the accident was received, Anand police, the fire brigade, and top officials reached the spot to assist the people feared trapped in the incident. 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

 

