Self employed people like maids, plumber, technicians will be allowed to work from Monday: Kejriwal

As the country enters the third phase of the lockdown, Delh Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that self employed people like maids, plumber, technicians, etc will be allowed to work from Monday. Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will implement all lockdown relaxations prescribed by Home Ministry.

"Stationery shops will also be allowed to open...standalone shops and neighbourhood shops for both essential and non-essential items can remain open.. However, e-commerce activities will be permitted for essential goods and items only," he added.

He further informed that private hospitals all across Delhi will be allowed to function from Monday but with 33 per cent manforce only.

"For the next two weeks, school, colleges, coaching institutes, hotels and restaurants will remain closed across the national capital. Spa, salon and barber shops will also remain closed," he said.

