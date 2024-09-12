Senior citizens to apply for Ayushman Yojana through app, campaign to be launched soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Centre approved health coverage to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of income under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The beneficiary senior citizens, who have come under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, will have to apply for Ayushman Yojana through an app. An order in this regard will be issued in a week, sources told India TV. The app will be launched in a month's time and the Central government is also going to launch a campaign regarding this.

It will be opened only on the basis of Aadhar card. It should be noted that the Ayushman Yojana is not currently available in Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal as these state governments have not implemented this scheme

In a significant move to benefit 4.5 crore families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of income under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The move from the Centre will benefit 4.5 crore families with 6 crore senior citizens with a Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover on an annual basis. Eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under the scheme.

"Senior citizens of the age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY to get an additional top-up cover up to 75 lakh per annum for themselves," the government said.

"Senior citizens of the age 70 years and above who are already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes may either choose their existing scheme or opt for AB PMJAY," the government added.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.34 crore families constituting the bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)