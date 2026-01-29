SDRF rescues two persons from Tehri lake after major paragliding mishap during Acro Festival | Video Preliminary medical assessment confirmed that both pilots were completely safe. After administering necessary first aid and medical examination, they were shifted to a secure location.

Dehradun:

Two paragliding pilots lost control and accidentally plunged into Tehri Lake during the Acro Festival and SIV Championship event on Thursday. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, the SDRF teams present at the site launched a prompt and well-coordinated rescue operation. The teams reached both pilots without delay and successfully evacuated them safely from the lake.

Tehri International Acro Festival and SIV Championship thrills spectators

Under the initiative by the Tourism Department, the four-day Tehri Acro Festival and SIV Championship held in the Tehri Dam lake area witnessed breathtaking paragliding performances by athletes from India and abroad, leaving spectators enthralled with their stunning aerial maneuvers.

Through the Tehri International Acro Festival and SIV Championship 2026, the Uttarakhand government has taken a significant step towards establishing the state as a world-class adventure sports destination. The event, held from January 27 to January 30, was presented to the public through an innovative digital and AI-based experience.

As part of an initiative launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, visitors can scan QR codes displayed at the venue to enjoy a virtual experience of Tehri’s scenic valleys and the thrill of paragliding, without the need to download any application.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate on Friday in the closing ceremony of the Tehri Acro Festival and SIV Championship, organized by the Tourism Department at Koti Colony.

He is also likely to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects.