SCO summit: PM Modi to visit China after 7-year hiatus on Aug 31, aims to reset ties amid US tariffs His visit also comes at a time when India is facing increasing trade pressure from the United States. The US has imposed sweeping tariffs on Indian imports, citing concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. President Donald Trump has notably doubled tariffs on several Indian goods.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31. The visit marks a potential turning point in India-China relations, which have been strained in recent years, particularly following the border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday that PM Modi will travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, following his two-day visit to Japan.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to China in seven years, underscoring the significance of the trip in the context of evolving regional and global dynamics.

PM Modi’s visit significant amid Trump’s tariffs

His visit also comes at a time when India is facing increasing trade pressure from the United States. The US has imposed sweeping tariffs on Indian imports, citing concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. President Donald Trump has notably doubled tariffs on several Indian goods, raising them to a steep 50 per cent.

Amid these challenges, India has been actively working to diversify its trade relationships by pursuing new agreements with various countries. PM Modi’s engagement at the SCO summit is expected to further India’s diplomatic outreach and economic strategy in the region.

PM Modi meets Chinese Foreign Minister

PM Modi on Tuesday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi. Sharing details about the meeting, PM Modi said both India and China were making ‘steady progress’ to strengthen their diplomatic ties.

“Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” he posted on X.