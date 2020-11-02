Schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Uttarakhand. Check details

Image Source : FILE FILE

Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Uttarakhand have reopened from today after a 9-month hiatus in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision is in line with the government's recent guidelines allowing schools to reopen and leaving it upon the states and union territories to decide whether to start classes or not.

According to the guidelines, students have the option of not going to school and continuing distance education. However, if a student decides to go to school, parents or guardians' written consent will be mandatory. The government has emphasises on online learning to avoid the spread of the highly-infectious virus.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh have reopened following all standard operating procedures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. A new academic calendar for non-professional courses, professional courses and post-graduate programmes was released. Classes for first year professional and non-professional undergraduate courses will begin from December 1.

ASSAM

With strict guidelines in place, educational institutions in Assam reopened today. According to the state Education Department, the students of classes 6, 8 and 12 would attend teaching on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while the rest three days are reserved for class 7,9 and 11. The first batch of the students would come at 8 am and stay up to 12 noon. The second batch would come at 12.30 pm and stay up to 3.30 pm. A staggered timetable will be in place for general colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutions and IITs. Those students who prefer online classes shall continue to study via the online mode of education.

UTTARAKHAND

At least 3,791 senior secondary schools reopened in Uttarakhand for Class 10 and Class 12 students from November 2. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after a written permission from parents. Only 50 percent students will be allowed to sit in one classroom. The school management will have to follow measures including sanitisation of school premises before and after classes daily, arranging sanitisers, handwash, thermal screening and first aid. If any student or teacher shows symptoms of the coronavirus, they should be immediately sent home. Social distancing will have to be maintained throughout the day and when students come or leave school. Wearing of masks by all students and teachers is mandatory.

