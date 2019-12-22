Image Source : FILE Schools, colleges to reopen on Monday in Noida (Representational image)

Schools and colleges will reopen in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday after remaining shut over the last week due to cold, officials said on Sunday.

District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, B N Singh also quelled rumours about schools remaining closed in Monday and Tuesday.

"I have come to know that a fake order for closure of schools tomorrow has been circulated under my signature. No such order has been issued. Criminal case for fraud and panic in public is being lodged," Singh tweeted.

Educational institutions were ordered to remain shut for as much as four days across Uttar Pradesh last week due to cold weather amid protests against the citizenship law in the state and elsewhere in the country.