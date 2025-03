SC issues contempt notice to Delhi govt over Nitish Katara murder convict's remission delay The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Home) for failing to act on the remission plea of Nitish Katara murder convict Sukhdev Yadav.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi government for failing to decide on the remission plea of Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehalwan, one of the convicts in the Nitish Katara murder case.

The court has directed the official to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him and to appear before the court via video conferencing on March 28.