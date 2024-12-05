SC allows relaxation of GRAP-4 measures as AQI improves in Delhi: Check what's allowed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the relaxation of stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures, currently in force to tackle the severe air quality in Delhi. The development comes two days after the the apex court's refusal to relax the emergency measures under Stage 4 of the GRAP dealing with air pollution in the national capital unless a consistent downward trend was noticed in the AQI level. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further directed the chief secretaries of NCR states to appear before it through video-conferencing on December 5 to inform whether or not any subsistence allowance was paid to the construction workers who went without work owing to the restrictions.