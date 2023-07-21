Sawal To Banta Hai: Chirag Paswan on party split, relations with PM Modi | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) chief Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) President Chirag Paswan said that he struggled a lot in the last two years. He said that the public accepts a leader only if he is eligible.

Speaking on split within the party and with uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras in India TV's show 'Sawal Toh Banta Hai', Chirag Paswan said that after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, he never thought something like this would happen.

"Did not think that the family would break up," he added.

Not possible to fight with family, says Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan said that when there is a quarrel with outsiders, one can fight, but you cannot fight with your family members.

Chirag said that after the death of his father, he saw his (father) reflection in his uncle Pashupati Paras. He further mentioned that it was a different era compared to today's times. All these experiences taught him a lot, he said.

Chirag Paswan on relationship with Prime Minister

Speaking on his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chirag Paswan said that PM Modi was standing with them when his father Ram Vilas Paswan was not well. He (PM Modi) used to call him everyday to inquire about his health. He used to talk to the doctors... after his death, he (PM) never left him alone.

Chirag said that the Prime Minister fought alone during the Bihar assembly elections and kept fighting to take Bihar forward.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after criticism over crimes against women

Latest India News