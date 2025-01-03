Savitribai Phule Jayanti: A 'feminist' who became India’s first female teacher

Follow us on Image Source : X Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831

Savitribai Phule was a social reformer, notable educationalist and a poet from Maharashtra. Her legacy rings the true tones of feminism because she not only uplifted herself through education, but also established India's first school for girls to make education inclusive. Savitribai was married when she was only 9 years old and her husband Jyotirao Phule was 12 years old. Read on to know how Savitribai became the first female teacher of India.

Savitribai Phule Jayanti

Savitribai was born on January 3, 1831, in a family of farmers in Naigaon village in Satara district, Maharashtra. To honour her contributions to women's education and social equality, Savitribai's birthday is celebrated as Women's Education Day.

India's first feminist

In 19th century a woman seeking education and social reform was not a piece of cake. She overcame several hurdles on her way. Her husband, Jyotirao, was also a social reformer and he was the one who taught 9-years-old Savitribai to read and write.

In support with her husband, she established India's first school for girls in Pune in 1848. She started 17 schools in the country during her time. Until 1851, she had set up three schools that taught 150 girls.

In 1873, Savitribai started the practice of Satyashodhak Marriage, where couples took an oath of education and equality.

India's first female teacher

Savitribai became India's first female teacher after she was enlightened, encouraged and supported by her progressive husband. She was passionate about teaching and soon enrolled herself in a teachers’ training institution in Ahmednagar. She also received another teacher’s training course in Pune.

She started teaching girls in Maharwada in Pune with Sagunabai, a revolutionary feminist and Jyotirao’s mentor. With her close friend and colleague Fatima Begum Sheikh, Savitribai also started teaching women and children from downtrodden castes including Mang and Mahar who were considered untouchables.

Savitribai's efforts didn’t go unnoticed. She was declared to be the best teacher in the state by the British government in 1852. She received further praise from the government in 1853 for her work in the field of education.

Beyond education

Savitribai Phule's efforts were not limited to education only. She challenged the norms of society by opening a shelter for the prevention of infanticide, offering shelter to widows and allowing her to leave their children for adoption purposes. She strongly fought against child marriage and the Sati tradition. She also advocated remarriages of widows.